50 katcha area bandits of Sindh to lay down arms

KARACHI: Around 50 bandits of Sindh’s katcha area have consented to lay down arms and become part of the national mainstream.

Sindh’s home department organizaing a ceremony tomorrow in which the bandits from katcha area will surrender before the authorities.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar will also attend the ceremony.

Sindh government has adopted the policy offering bandits to lay down arms on the instructions from the President of Pakistan.

Katcha is a unique geophysical area in the plains of Sindh and southern Punjab, sandwiched between the embankments of the Indus from Kot Mithan in south Punjab to the coastal areas in Thatta and Sujawal in Sindh.

The area is known as ‘Kacho’, or the riverine belt. The area owing to its difficult terrain and riverine forests has become a refuge for the outlaws and bandits on the run from the law. It has become a hotbed of criminals, gangs of bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom, killings and other outlawed activities causing lawlessness in the adjacent areas.