KARACHI: At least 50 rickshaws and 15 motorcycles were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a parking lot in Karachi’s Korangi neighbhourhood in wee hours of Friday, ARY News reported.

It is unclear how did the fire start.

The police said the blaze has been put out and an investigation launched to determine the cause of the fire.