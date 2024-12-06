50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

The Lahore district administration checked 2,576 shops/markets as well as shopping malls during the last 24 hours and sealed 50 shops for violating government anti-smog standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The action was also taken at 59 places for violation of anti-smog SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on violators.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City checked 480 places and sealed one on violation. AC Cantt checked 420 places and warnings were issued to shop owners over three violations.

Similarly, AC Model Town checked 634 places and sealed 10 shops on SOPs violation and also imposed Rs 20,000 fined on them.

The AC Raiwand checked eight places, sealed four shops. AC Shalimar sealed seven shops and the AC Ravi inspected 335 points and sealed six shops for six violations.

On the other hand AC Allama Iqbal Town checked 55 places and sealed three shops, AC Wagah sealed seven shops while AC Nishtar checked 200 points and sealed five shops, AC Sadar inspected 150 places and sealed eight shops.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the citizens should cooperate for the remedy of smog and keep health, basic human need, children, elderly and sick people safe from the polluted atmosphere. He said that strict actions will be taken indiscriminately for anti-smog SOPs violation.

The DC said that citizens can contact the DC office control room number 03070002345 in case of getting any kind of relevant information or complaint via WhatsApp message.