Smog: Punjab traffic police share details of crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE: The Punjab traffic police have released its performance report for November, highlighting extensive measures taken against vehicles contributing to smog and environmental pollution.

As per details shared by the Punjab traffic police, over 181,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were penalized in the month of November, with fines exceeding Rs341.5 million.

In addition, fitness certificates for 4,371 vehicles were suspended, while 682 smog-producing vehicles had their route permits revoked.

The crackdown also led to 260 FIRs being registered against violators, while over 31,000 vehicles were taken off the road due to excessive emissions. Moreover, more than 29,000 sand and debris-laden tractor trolleys were fined for failing to comply with regulations.

The spokesperson emphasized that vehicles emitting smoke face fines of up to Rs2,000 and stern legal actions as part of efforts to combat smog and protect public health.

The Punjab traffic police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a cleaner and safer environment through strict enforcement.

Bad air continuing to haunt Lahore and several other cities of Punjab despite authorities’ taking various steps to curb polluted air.

Punjab government also announced closure of schools upto higher secondary level in smog hit districts of the province till 24 November.

The decision was made as the province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, affecting the public health.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.