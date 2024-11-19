Restrictions ease in Lahore as smog levels drop

LAHORE: As smog levels drop, restrictions have been eased and eateries timing has been extended in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The educational institutions have been reopened in Punjab from today except Lahore and Multan.

Toxic smog has dropped in Lahore and the city goes down to third place at the Air Quality Index (AQI) among the most polluted cities of the world after remaining on top of the list for several days.

Local administration has eased restrictions, and all hotels and restaurants’ opening time has been extended to 10 in the night. The dine-in and takeaway facilities will be available at eateries till 10:00 PM.

The bakers have also been exempted from shutdown at 8:00 PM and keep open until 10:00 PM.

However, the shops and markets shutdown order will remain in place until November 24.

Punjab’s environment department announced new instructions after the smog levels dropped across the province. The commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to implement orders with regard to easing the smog-related orders.

Bad air continuing to haunt Lahore and several other cities of Punjab despite authorities’ taking various steps to curb polluted air.

Punjab government also announced closure of schools upto higher secondary level in smog hit districts of the province till 24 November.

The decision was made as the province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, affecting the public health.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.