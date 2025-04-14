web analytics
IHC issues notice to jail authorities on Bushra Bibi’s plea for better facilities

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to jail authorities on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, seeking improved facilities in prison, ARY News reported.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing. Lawyers Usman Gul and Zahir Abbas represented Bushra Bibi, wife of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court issued notices to the Interior Secretary and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, directing them to submit their responses. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Read More: Bushra Bibi moves IHC for better jail facilities

Earlier, Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for improved jail facilities.

She filed a petition through her lawyers, who argued that as a former first lady who resided in the Prime Minister’s House, she is entitled to better facilities under the law due to her standard of living and lifestyle.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyers claimed she requested better facilities from jail authorities, but received no response. The lawyers said that her husband, Imran Khan, is also receiving better facilities in the same Adiala jail.

The petition cited the Jail Rules 1978, seeking court direction for the respondents to fulfill their legal responsibilities and provide better jail amenities to Bushra Bibi.

The federal government, Superintendent Adiala jail and the Islamabad Chief Commissioner were made parties in the plea.

