Bushra Bibi moves IHC for better jail facilities

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for improved jail facilities, ARY News reported on Monday.

She filed a petition through her lawyers, who argued that as a former first lady who resided in the Prime Minister’s House, she is entitled to better facilities under the law due to her standard of living and lifestyle.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyers claimed she requested better facilities from jail authorities, but received no response. The lawyers said that her husband, Imran Khan, is also receiving better facilities in the same Adiala jail.

The petition cited the Jail Rules 1978, seeking court direction for the respondents to fulfill their legal responsibilities and provide better jail amenities to Bushra Bibi.

The federal government, Superintendent Adiala jail and the Islamabad Chief Commissioner were made parties in the plea.

Read More: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi move IHC for suspension of £190m case conviction

Earlier, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of conviction in the £190 million case, ARY News reported.

The petitions, filed through their lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had misused its authority and the conviction was based on incomplete investigations.

The petitions stated that the failure to obtain a declaration from the National Crime Agency (NCA) was a significant omission and that the NCA officials were not even investigated.

Furthermore, the petitions claimed that the prosecution had failed to present complete evidence and the conviction was rushed. The petitions requested that the conviction be suspended and that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi be granted bail until the final decision on their appeal.

The petitions assured the court that the accused would be present at every hearing of the appeal after the suspension of their conviction.