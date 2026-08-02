KUWAIT CITY: The General Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) carried out an intensive inspection campaign in Mahboula as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring and protect public health.

The inspection tour was conducted with the participation of teams from the Ahmadi Governorate, along with inspection units from the Fahaheel, Fintas, Sabah Al-Ahmad, and Ali Sabah Al-Salem centers, in addition to the Samples Department.

During the campaign, authorities issued 50 violation notices to food establishments.

The violations included:

Operating and trading food products without valid health certificates, breaches of health and safety requirements

Operating establishments without licenses or after the expiry of licenses

Unauthorized use of additional spaces

Inspection teams also seized and destroyed 500 kilograms of meat that failed to meet approved specifications.

In addition, authorities collected 26 food samples from different locations for laboratory testing to verify compliance with food safety standards.

The General Authority for Food and Nutrition said the continued inspection campaigns are part of its efforts to enhance field supervision, ensure the safety and quality of food products, and safeguard the health of consumers across Kuwait.

Also, 25 violation reports against food establishments in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate were issued during a separate inspection campaign.

Violations there included breaches of general hygiene requirements, trading food without meeting technical/health standards, improper display of food items, operating without approval, and employing workers without valid health certificates.