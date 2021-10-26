522 new cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab on Tuesday reported 522 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24-hour period.

According to ARY News, provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that yesterday 408 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

The viral disease has claimed 32 lives in Punjab in this season. However, no dengue fever death reported in the province yesterday.

In Punjab so far 11,080 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, health secretary said.

Most cases of the disease, 7,413, have been reported in Lahore, according to the secretary health.

Presently 2,183 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals across the province, health secretary said. Most patients of the mosquito-borne disease, 1,245, have been under medical attendance at Lahore’s hospitals,” top health official further said.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch earlier said that the administration has stepped up efforts to counter the ongoing trend of upsurge in dengue fever in the province.

