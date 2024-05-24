web analytics
53rd convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy War College held in Lahore

LAHORE: Some 99 officers were awarded degrees in a grand convocation ceremony held at the Naval War College Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday, citing ISPR.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the special guest.

The event marked a significant milestone as 99 officers, along with thirty-seven officers from friendly countries, were awarded degrees, signifying their successful completion of the rigorous training program.

Addressing the event, Admiral Ashraf emphasized the imperative of embracing innovation over traditional warfare tactics, highlighting the evolving landscape of technology in naval operations.

The Naval Chief appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College in promoting awareness regarding maritime sector.

The ceremony culminated with Admiral Ashraf distributing degrees to the successful graduates.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, civil dignitaries and families of course members.

