54 suspects detained in search, combing operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested 54 suspects during the grand search and combing operation in the Mirabad area of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Friday.

A grand search and combing operation was conducted by Islamabad police in the vicinity of Ramna police station.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said in a statement that 54 suspected persons were taken into custody during the operation.

He said that 13 motorcycles having no documents were confiscated and shifted to the police station. He added that the combing operation was conducted to ensure the safety of the area.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!