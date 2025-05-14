5,402 Pakistani beggars deported from abroad, NA told

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday revealed a number of deported Pakistani beggars from across the world before the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported.

According to a written reply submitted by Ministry of Interior, since 2024, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from foreign countries.

Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the NA was informed through a written response.

In 2024, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad including a total of 4,498 beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, while 242 from Iraq

55 Pakistani beggars were deported from Malaysia, and 49 from the United Arab Emirates.

In 2025, 552 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad. Of these, 535 Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, and 9 from the UAE.

Additionally, 5 beggars were deported from Iraq, as per the Ministry of Interior.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency offloaded three female ‘beggars’ travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims at Karachi airport.

According to the FIA spokesperson, females were arrested by FIA Immigration upon checking at the Karachi airport.

During the checking, the FIA team found that the females did not have return tickets and hotel booking while travelling for Umrah.

The authorities said prior to this, the females were also offloaded at the Lahore airport.