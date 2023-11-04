55 illegal immigrants nabbed in Karachi East, says SSP

KARACHI: A crackdown against illegal immigrants has been underway and 55 persons detained, quoting a police official, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“District East Police has detained 55 persons including three criminals,” SSP East Irfan Bahadar has said.

All arrested persons will be dispatched to the holding points except the detained criminals, SSP added.

The first convoy of illegal immigrants left Haji Camp holding point in Karachi for Chaman on Thursday.

The convoy was comprised of four buses carrying 120 foreign nationals who were illegally staying in the city.

The convoy destined to travel Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan. The buses were carrying women, children and elderly Afghan citizens.

Illegal Afghan immigrants continuously leaving country and 9,000 Afghans have left in last 24 hours, sources at Afghan Commissionerate in Khyber district said.

“Since October 1st, 1,56,000 Afghan nationals have returned back to their country,” sources added.

An operation to deport illegal immigrants has been underway across the country after the deadline set by the caretaker government expired on October 31.