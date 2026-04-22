55-year-old man retakes matric exams for third time in Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH: A 55-year-old Pakistani man has made a third attempt to pass his matriculation exams in Muzaffargarh city of Southern Punjab, proving that age is no barrier to education.

Ghulam Qadir, believed to be the oldest candidate appearing in the class 9 examinations in the district, has become an inspiring example of perseverance and lifelong learning.

Speaking to the media, Qadir said he was encouraged by his children, who are all educated, to complete his own studies.

“I have failed the matric exams twice before, but I have not lost hope,” he said. “I will not give up.”

He shared that his last attempt at the exams was 13 years ago, but this time he is better prepared and confident of success. Qadir also expressed his determination to continue his education even after passing the matriculation level.

“There is no age limit for acquiring knowledge. I am committed to learning at any cost,” he added.

Exam cheating network

In a separate development, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police has dismantled a gang involved in cheating during matriculation examinations, arresting four suspects in targeted raids.

According to Deputy Inspector General Muqaddas Haider, operations were carried out in multiple areas, including Malir, Surjani, New Karachi, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mubeen Khan, Usama, Bilal, and Abdul Razzaq. Police said the group was part of an organised network that leaked exam papers and facilitated cheating for students in exchange for large sums of money.

Investigators revealed that the alleged ringleader, Mubeen Khan—a final-year student at Sindh Madressatul Islam University—used his technical expertise to create a digital network for distributing exam papers and coordinating operations.

Officials said the gang operated multiple online groups with thousands of student members and collected payments through various online banking channels. Authorities believe several such networks may still be active in the city.