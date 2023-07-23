55-year-old teacher arrested for molesting teen for 9 years

In a shocking incident that went viral in no time a 55-year-old private tuition teacher has been arrested by Police for allegedly molesting and raping a 16-year-old girl for the last nine years.

The incident happened in the Indian city of Mumbai where the alleged suspect runs his tuition academy with his wife but she was unaware of his crime.

Police officials made startling revelations about the case, saying that the accused started molesting the girl when she was six years old.

The tuition teacher continued molesting her as the girl’s father had trust in the teacher which made the girl reluctant to share it with her family. The victim lives with her father and two siblings whereas her mother is separated from her father.

The accused used to molest the girl on daily basis for nine years and he made her quit the school by convincing her father that school is a bad influence as he was fearing that the girl will tell someone about his crime.

Upon visiting the victim’s home, her friends inquired why she is not coming to school and they witnessed the teacher yelling at her at her house.

The victim then narrated about her years of sexual abuse and torture to her friends. They in turn persuaded her to tell her father and report to police. Upon reporting to police the accused was arrested.