554 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 18 more patients of coronavirus died in the Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 7,379, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that 554 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

Out of the total number of infections today, 193 cases were reported in Karachi.

The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop down in Pakistan and has been recorded at 3.17 per cent during the past 24 hours, stated the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier in the day.

As per the latest figures released by the NCOC, 41 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, lifting the overall death toll to 27,638.

During the last 24 hours, 44,116 tests were conducted to detect the deadly virus, out of which 1,400 cases remained positive at the positivity rate of 3.17 per cent.

So far, Pakistan has conducted 19,284,635 COVID-19 tests.

4,015 people are still under critical condition due to coronavirus, while 1,400 people regained their health from the pandemic during the said period. Overall 1,164,219 Pakistanis have recovered their health.

Sindh remains the most affected province of the country with 456,343 COVID-19 news, followed by Punjab with 429,655.

KP has registered 173,353 infections so far and the federal capital has saw 105,217 new cases.

32,875 cases have emerged in Balochistan so far, 34,074 Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,308 cases have been reported in GB.