58 more die of coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed 58 more lives across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 26,720.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,153 new cases emerged when 57,792 samples were tested during this period, raising the tally of confirmed infections to 1,204,520.

Infection rate was recorded at 5.45 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of critical patients stands at 5,370.

The NCOC decided Saturday to further lower the Covid vaccination age to 15 years in the country.

According to sources, the government has decided to launch vaccination of the children of upto 15 to 18 years age as efforts to inoculate general public being expedited in the wake of the fourth virus wave in the country

The vaccination drive for the children between 15 to 18 years will begin from September 13 (Monday) and they will inoculated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the sources said.