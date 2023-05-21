Harrison Ford throws weight behind de-aged ‘Indiana Jones’

The Star Wars star Harrison Ford has turned down criticism that his role was diminished by technology in one of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’Flashback scenes.

Speaking to reporters, the legendary actor defended the use of technology, saying, “I know that’s my face,” adding, “It’s not the magic of Photoshop — that’s what I looked like 35 years ago. The film we have made together all these years. [use]…”

Harrison Ford added, “It’s just a gimmick unless it’s backed up with a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest, it’s not real… I mean , emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully.”

Ford also expressed harmony with his aging, “I’m very happy with it, but I don’t look back and say, ‘I wish I was that guy again,’ because I don’t,” Ford said. “I’m very happy with age. I like being older. Being young was great, but **** could die in a fire, and I’d still be working.”