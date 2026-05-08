HANGU: Security forces thwarted a massive terror attack in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by more than 100 terrorists belonging to Fitna Al-Khawarij (FAK) in Hangu district, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the bravery of Hangu Police, CTD personnel, Frontier Corps (FC), and security forces for repelling the large-scale terrorist attack.

According to the Director Public Relations of KP Police, terrorists attempted to infiltrate the areas of Zargari, Shinawari, and Naryab in Hangu from the mountainous regions of Orakzai district after security forces launched an operation on Monday.

The terrorists also attempted to surround several border posts, but timely action by police, CTD, FC, and the Pakistan Army foiled their plans.

Officials said the clashes continued for three days, during which the terrorists suffered heavy losses. Local residents reported that the militants fled the area while carrying the bodies of their dead and injured accomplices.

IG Zulfiqar Hameed said civilian casualties occurred after mortar shells fired by terrorists landed in residential areas. At least six civilians were martyred and 13 others injured in the attacks, he added.