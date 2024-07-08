6-year-old boy plunges to death from fifth floor

A six-year-old boy died after he slipped through the gap between the side guard railings of the staircase at the fifth floor of a building.

The deceased was playing with his eight-year-old sister on the staircase at an Army complex in India’s Kolkata when he fell to the ground, an Indian media outlet reported.

The boy, identified as Class I student Yogesh Nayak, plunged almost 60 feet from the fifth floor to the ground floor.

Nayak’s family were living in the servant quarters located on the fifth floor of the building where his father Durga works as a domestic help.

His sister informed their parents as soon as the boy fell to the ground who witnessed a horrific scene as their son laying on the ground floor in a pool of blood.

The parents were helped by the neighbours to rush the minor to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Read more: Caught-on-cam: Woman accidentally falls from three-storey building

Later, police arrived at the spot and began investigations to determine the cause of the fall. They later said that there were no signs of violence and that preliminary probe suggest that the six-year-old’s death was an accident.

“Yogesh and his sister Sakshi were playing on the staircase in front of their room while their parents were inside the room. The girl said that Yogesh had attempted to slide down the side guard wall of the staircase but lost his balance and fell through the gap between the rectangular-shaped staircase, plummeting to the ground floor. He sustained severe injuries on his head,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.