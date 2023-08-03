60-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing stray dog in India

A 60-year-old man was apprehended in India’s Gujarat state for allegedly sexually harassing a dog. The incident came to light when a video capturing the man engaging in inappropriate behavior with the dog surfaced on social media.

Following the video’s dissemination, Dharmesh Gaami, the chief of Bhartiya Gau Raksha Manch, lodged a formal complaint against the accused, identified as Harish Maaru.

In response to the complaint, the Indian police officials took prompt action and arrested Harish under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Specifically, he was charged under Section 337 of the IPC, which pertains to engaging in unnatural sexual acts with a person or animal, and Section 11(1) of the Animal Cruelty Act, which deals with the mistreatment of animals.

To ascertain the allegations, the dog underwent a medical examination. The police are now preparing to present Harish before the court for further legal proceedings.

According to Indian police official – Inspector Dashrath Rabari – the accused is a retired employee of Surat’s Municipal Corporation, having served in the medical wing of the corporation’s medical department till 2012.