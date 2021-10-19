603 Covid-19 infections, 20 deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,320.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 603 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,270,603.

A total of 43,786 samples were tested, out of which 603 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.37 per cent. At present, there are 1,913 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

As many as 813 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,211,710 people have regained health so far.

Still the country have 25,640 active cases of coronavirus, most of the patients in isolation at homes and some in hospitals.

Pakistan received 2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution programme last Saturday.

Last week, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to end a mandatory day-off of businesses across the country besides also easing other COVID restrictions in the wake of declining virus cases and improved vaccination.

After an NCOC meeting, it was announced that the fresh non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) including abolishing a mandatory day off in a week would remain applicable between October 16 to 31.

