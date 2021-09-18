60m pound fraud in UK: NAB court rejects plea to unfreeze properties

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad accountability court on Saturday rejected a plea seeking to unfreeze properties of a citizen charged with a 60 million pound mortgage fraud in the United Kingdom (UK).

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir announced a verdict on the application filed by Nisar Afzal after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution sides.

Dismissing the plea, the judge ruled that properties of the accused will remain frozen under section 23 of NAB Ordinance. It noted that the accused has already been issued a call-up notice by the corruption watchdog.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the plea and requested the court to dismiss it.

The national graft buster has seized properties of Nisar Afzal, his brother Sagheer Afzal and their relatives.

According to NAB, Nisar Afzal could not provide money trail of his assets worth billions of rupees.