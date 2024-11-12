web analytics
61 Tehsils without NADRA centers, chairman tells NA committee

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Munir Afsar during briefing to national assembly interior committee said that there are 61 tehsils without NADRA centers across country, ARY News reported.

According to details, chairman of NADRA further said to interior committee of national assembly that the NIC fee should be increased to expand the number of NADRA centers in country.

In a session, presided over by Raja Khurram Nawaz, the chairman of NADRA conveyed that the authority is currently unable to increase the number of NADRA centers.

These tehsils are still awaiting delimitation following a government announcement. NADRA operates with its own funds, and we have not yet updated the fees.

During the session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Zartaj Gul raised questions regarding how the interim government recruits officers who were previously terminated due to security concerns and what qualifications were problematic. She also noted that NADRA generated a record revenue of 53 billion and inquired about sending NADRA vans to their regions, requesting information on how the 53 billion revenue was spent.

In response, the Chairman of NADRA stated that the Chairman of the Federal Government only has a role in the appointment of the Board and that all other appointments at NADRA are handled by NADRA officials.

