NADRA introduces ‘all-in-one’ digital identity kit

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced an ‘All-in-One’ digital identity kit, integrating cutting-edge biometric authentication features into a single device.

According to a statement, the achievement – spearheaded by experts from NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and NADRA Technology Research (NTR) – represents a significant advancement in digital identity management.

The new digital kit, set to be showcased at the prestigious ‘ID for Africa Conference’ in Cape Town, boasts an array of advanced features, including a high-resolution camera, iris, fingerprint, and face recognition capabilities.

Additionally, the digital identity kit is equipped with essential functionalities such as a battery, GPS, mobile, and Wi-Fi connectivity, enhancing its versatility and usability.

According to software experts at NADRA, the ‘All-in-One’ kit holds immense potential for national identification programs and voter registration initiatives. Law enforcement agencies are also poised to benefit greatly from its comprehensive capabilities.

Designed for mobility and durability, the kit’s rugged case allows for easy transportation and operation across various climates.

The Android 11 operating system provides a stable and secure platform for all operations, making this device a robust solution for national ID programs, voter registration, border control, law enforcement, financial services, and mobile time and attendance systems.

“NADRA plans to deploy these biometric solutions extensively in its registration centers and for eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) operations. This deployment aims to streamline processes, enhance security, and provide efficient services to the public,” the statement noted.