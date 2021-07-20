62 Pakistani prisoners brought back from KSA on my instructions: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 62 Pakistani prisoners were brought back to the country from Saudi Arabia following his instructions before the Eidul Azha festival, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, the premier said that on his instructions, funds were arranged and a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from Saudi Arabia today so they could be back with their families for Eid.

He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government committed to the Pakistanis to helping the nationals in prisons abroad and assisting in their return to the country.

PM Khan also shared the photos of the Pakistani prisoners on their return to the country from Saudi Arabia.

میرےاحکامات پر سرمائےکاانتظام کیاگیااور ایک خصوصی پرواز 62پاکستانی قیدی لیکر آج سعودی عرب سےوطن واپس پہنچی تاکہ وہ اپنےاہلخانہ کیساتھ عیدمناسکیں۔بیرونِ ملک جیلوں میں قیدپاکستانیوں کی مدداور وطن واپسی کیلئےانکی معاونت اپنےلوگوں سےمیری حکومت کاوعدہ ہے۔62 قیدیوں کی وطن واپسی کامنظر! pic.twitter.com/rfb0iyzPfu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistani inmates in Saudi Arabia were released and returned home due to the personal efforts of PM Imran Khan.

He said that the premier wants them to celebrate the Eid festival with their families. Gill added PM Khan has always thought about the weak people and labourers were very close to his heart.