68th Annual Grammy Award 2026 reveals full list of winners

The 68th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Like every year, the ceremony became the most anticipated event in the music industry and recognised those who made the year musical.

Among the leading nominations were Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Jack Antonoff for his producing credits, but below is the list of every nomination and the winners who took the trophy home.

Grammys 2026 Winners

Record of the Year

DTMF — Bad Bunny Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter Anxiety — Doechii WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish Abracadabra — Lady Gaga Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA The Subway — Chappell Roan APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny SWAG — Justin Bieber Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice MAYHEM — Lady Gaga GNX — Kendrick Lamar MUTT — Leon Thomas CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

Abracadabra — Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga) Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii) APT. — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars) DtMF — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny) Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) Luther — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA) Manchild — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean KATSEYE The Marias Addison Rae Sombr Leon Thomas Alex Warren Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach Cirkut Dijon Blake Mills Soundwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Tobias Jesso Jr. Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES — Justin Bieber Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter Disease — Lady Gaga The Subway — Chappell Roan Messy — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI Gabriela — KATSEYE APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars 30 For 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG — Justin Bieber Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus MAYHEM — Lady Gaga I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson.Paak Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA VOLTAGE — Skrillex End of Summer — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco Abracadabra — Lady Gaga Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae Illegal — PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA — FKA twigs Ten Days — Fred again.. Fancy That — PinkPantheress Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 — Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) Don’t Forget About Us, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA) A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix, Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul) Galvanise, Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake) Golden – David Guetta REM/X, David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That —Amyl and The Sniffers The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning – YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror — Dream Theatre Lachryma — Ghost Emergence — Sleep Token Soft Spine — Spiritbox BIRDS — Turnstile

Best Rock Song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) Caramel — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token) Glum — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams) NEVER ENOUGH — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile) Zombie — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music — Deftones I quit — HAIM From Zero — Linkin Park NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile Idols — YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver Alone — The Cure SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile Mangetout — Wet Leg Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver Songs of a Lost World — The Cure DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator Moisturiser — Wet Leg Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

YUKON — Justin Bieber It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller Folded — Kehlani MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas Heart of a Woman — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi Crybaby — SZA VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) Heart 0f a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker) It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller) Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr) YES IT IS — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr Adjust Brightness — Bilal LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad Access All Areas — FLO Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED — GIVĒON Why Not More? — Coco Jones The Crown — Ledisi Escape Room — Teyana Taylor MUTT — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside — Cardi B Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams Anxiety — Doechii TV Off — Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA WeMaj —Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii) The Birds Don’t Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire) Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne) TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla) tv off — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice GLORIOUS — GloRilla God Does Like Ugly — JID GNX — Kendrick Lamar CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs — Laila Biali The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson Who Believes In Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile Harlequin — Lady Gaga A Matter of Time — Laufey The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Best Musical Theatre Album

Buena Vista Social Club Death Becomes Her Gypsy Just In Time Maybe Happy Ending

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On the Grindstone — Tyler Childers Good News — Shaboozey Bad As I Used to Be [From “F1® The Movie”] — Chris Stapleton I Never Lie — Zach Top Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song to Sing — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson Love Me Like You Used to Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll Honky Tonk Hall of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) Good News — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey) I Never Lie — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top) Somewhere Over Laredo — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson) A Song to Sing — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett American Romance — Lukas Nelson Oh What a Beautiful World– Willie Nelson Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best American Roots Performance

LONELY AVENUE — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman Ancient Light — I’m With Her Crimson and Clay — Jason Isbell Richmond on the James — Alison Krauss & Union Station Beautiful Strangers — Mavis Staples

Best Americana Performance

Boom — Sierra Hull Poison In My Well — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Godspeed — Mavis Staples That’s Gonna Leave a Mark — Molly Tuttle Horses — Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

Ancient Light — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell) Middle — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles) Spitfire — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste Bloom — Larkin Poe Last Leaf on the Tree — Willie Nelson So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle Middle — Jesse Welles

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station Outrun — The Steeldrivers Highway Prayers — Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain’t Done with the Blues — Buddy Guy Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo. One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa Paper Doll — Samantha Fish A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph Family — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin Wild and Clear and Blue — I’m With Her Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann Only on the Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett Heart of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed King of Hearts — Brandon Lake Reconstruction — Lecrae Let the Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) — Andrés Cepeda Tropicoqueta — KAROL G Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade ¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny Mixteip — J Balvin FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado – Feid NAIKI — Nicki Nicole EUB DELUXE — Trueno SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards Novela — Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta Raíces — Gloria Estefan Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche Bingo — Alain Pérez Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Global Music Performance

EoO – Bad Bunny Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti Daybreak — Korwar

Best African Music Performance

Love — Burna Boy With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid PUSH 2 START — Tyla

Best Global Music Album

Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi From Within — Mortimer No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V Herstory — Flor Bromley The Music of Tori and The Muses — Tori Amos

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr PostMortem — Sarah Silverman Single Lady — Ali Wong What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet F1® The Album — (Various Artists) KPop Demon Hunters — (Various Artists) Sinners — (Various Artists) Wicked — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, composer Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, composer Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer Indiana Jones and The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From “TRON: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) I Lied to You [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton) Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile) Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson) Sinners [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Music Video

Young Lion — Sade, Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers So Be It — Clipse, Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer Anxiety — Doechii, James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers Love — OK Go, Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Best Music Film

Devo — Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers Live at the Royal Albert Hall — RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers Relentless — Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers Music By John Williams — John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers Piece By Piece— Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go) Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller) Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran) Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami) Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists) The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller) Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Best Album Cover