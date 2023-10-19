6,994 MT hoarded sugar recovered across Pakistan

To curb the illicit activities, the relevant authorities are conducting a major crackdown against the hoarders across the country and recovered 6,994 metric tons of sugar so far, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In order to revive the sinking economy, the Caretaker government of Pakistan took an extensive crackdown against hoarders, backed by the military leadership.

According to the data, A total of 5,112 metric tons of fertilizer, 2,366 metric tons of flour, and 6,994 metric tons of sugar have been recovered across the country, while 31.75 metric tons of fertilizer and 4.535 metric tons of sugar were retrieved from the largest province of Pakistan, Punjab.

Similarly, a total of 1,077 metric tons of fertilizer and 161 metric tons of flour were recovered from Sindh.

Back in 2021, Punjab government has expedited the crackdowns against the sugar hoarders across the province to ensure the availability of sugar at the government rates.

The district administration along with the teams of police and food department conducted raids in Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan. During the actions, two sugar mills were sealed in Sargodha and Faisalabad.

The officials told the media that huge stocks of hoarded sugar have recovered in different cities. The officials recovered 100 sacks of sugar in Lahore, 480 in Sargodha and 6,757 metric tonnes in Rahim Yar Khan.

The seized sugar stocks will be sold in markets at controlled prices. The provincial chief secretary said that those looting the consumers will face strict actions and crackdowns against hoarders will be continued.

He added that the authorities will not allow the sale of sugar above the retail price fixed at Rs89.75 per kilogram.