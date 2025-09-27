7 killed, 2 injured in bus-car collision in Panjgur

PANJGUR: At least seven people were killed and two others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car on the CPEC road in the Gomazin area of Panjgur district, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a fire broke out in both vehicles following the collision, leaving several passengers burned to death on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to Panjgur Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the CPEC road has been temporarily closed for traffic as authorities complete rescue and clearance operations.

