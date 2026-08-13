‘7 Dogs’ trailer promises high-action drama with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt

A high-action universe starring Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, as well as Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, was presented in the 7 Dogs teaser.

The movie was slated to open in Indian theaters on August 21 and had been marketed as an international action effort. A plot filled with crime, peril, and action scenes was depicted in the trailer. “Pink Lady,” a hazardous narcotic, and “7 Dogs,” a powerful criminal network, were the main subjects of the movie.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, who had in the past shared the screen in movies like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai, and Yeh Hai Jalwa, collaborated on the project. Their most recent partnership united them in a more expensive global context.

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The narrative focused on Ghali Abu Dawood, a top member of a criminal organization, who was taken into custody by Interpol officer Khalil Al-Azzazi. The plot of the movie claimed that the group reappeared a year later with goals related to the new medication. Due to his familiarity with the organization, Khalil then collaborated with Ghali.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who were well-known for their work on Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, directed the movie. Monica Bellucci, Martin Lawrence, Giancarlo Esposito, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang were among the international stars in the cast.

87Eleven, the stunt company connected to the John Wick franchise, was involved in the creation of the action scenes. The action design for the project was created by seasoned stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy.

7 Dogs, which was produced by Sela Studios with assistance from the General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season, featured performers from Hollywood, Europe, Egypt, and India.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt collaborated once more on the movie, starring in an international action blockbuster.