7 hurt after rowdy youth attempts to kidnap SALU student

KHAIRPUR: Armed men attempted to kidnap a female student of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday, according to police.

They said seven men stopped a university bus at gunpoint on the national highway near Ranipur and attempted to kidnap a female student. Fellow students foiled the abduction bid. Seven of them were injured while putting up resistance to the alleged kidnappers.

Later, the students blocked the highway in a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police said key suspect Safdar Wasan is himself a student of the varsity, adding he along with his friends tried to kidnap the female student at gunpoint.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility. A police official said efforts are underway to arrest the suspects with police posts set up in the area to intercept them.

In Dec, 2019, an unconscious female student was luckily saved from being kidnapped by a group of men from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur. Unidentified men reportedly attempted to take an unconscious female student of the varsity in a vehicle having a government number plate, BPM-074.