Academy roof collapse in Pindi Bhattian kills 7 including 5 children

PINDI BHATTIAΝ: At least seven people, including five children, lost their lives and several others were injured when the roof of a private academy collapsed in Sukheke town near Pindi Bhattian on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported and launched a search and rescue operation. Several individuals, including students, were trapped under the rubble. Seven bodies have been recovered so far.

The deceased include five children, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

Rescue efforts are still underway amid fears that more people may be trapped under the debris.

