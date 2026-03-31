7 Killed, Several Injured in Mining Blast at Palu Dheri

MARDAN: A blast at a mountain mining site in Palu Dheri, Mardan, has claimed at least seven lives, ARY News reported, citing the Additional Assistant Commissioner.

Twelve people were initially trapped under the debris, four of whom have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital with injuries.

According to the Additional AC, all relevant institutions have been alerted to assist in the rescue operation.

Rescue officials confirmed that teams are currently on-site, working to clear the rubble.

Additionally, an emergency has been declared at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Mardan, to provide immediate medical care to the victims.