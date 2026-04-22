KARACHI: The death of citizens caused by heavy traffic has become a tragic norm, sparking widespread concern among the public due to the Sindh government’s perceived inaction. In the latest incident on Wednesday, a seven-year-old boy was crushed to death by a truck in Landhi, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the child was riding a motorcycle with his uncle at the time of the accident. Police have since arrested the truck driver, who was apprehended near the scene.

The child’s family stated that they were traveling from Future Mour toward Dawood Chowrangi when the accident occurred. They attributed the tragedy to the dilapidated state of the road, noting it is filled with deep potholes. According to the family, the truck driver was attempting to maneuver around a pit when he struck the motorcycle.

The child, identified as Saad Waqas, died instantly upon impact.

At least 223 people have been killed and more than 2,250 injured in traffic accidents in Karachi so far in 2026, many of which involved heavy vehicles such as trailers and water tankers.

The report revealed that at least 75 people were killed in accidents involving heavy vehicles. Such incidents have increased notably during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the report, trailers were the leading cause of fatal road accidents in the city, with 36 citizens losing their lives in trailer-related incidents between January and mid-March. Water tankers claimed 20 lives from January 1 to March 16.

The report further stated that two water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs at accident sites.

Bus accidents caused seven deaths, followed by Mazda trucks with eight fatalities and dumpers with four deaths. Fatalities caused by dumper accidents accounted for around three percent of the total deaths, the report added.

Overall, 223 people have died and more than 2,250 have been injured in various road accidents in Karachi so far this year. The victims include 161 men, 30 women, 23 boys and nine girls.