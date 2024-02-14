7-year-old’s horrific murder shocks Karachi

KARACHI: A seven-year-old kid lost his life after some unidentified individuals dumped him in a severely injured condition near a cardio hospital located at Federal B. Area before swiftly fleeing the scene, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A horrific incident unfolded in Karachi, where a seven-year-old kid, identified as Abaan, was allegedly abducted and later found near the hospital in severely injured condition.

The police officials revealed that the deceased kid was found in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries while shifting to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.

The eyewitness of the incident disclosed that the people nearby tried to save the child by tying a cloth to the wound but their efforts were not enough to save the minor.

The police in a statement revealed that the deceased left home two hours ago to a shop and later some residents of the F.B. area found him in injured condition, however, some eyewitnesses of the incident claimed that some unidentified men in a car dropped him near the hospital and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samanabad stated that the investigation into the case has been initiated by obtaining the CCTV footage of the area.

The family members of the deceased kid express no enmity with anyone.

The post-mortem report revealed that the throat of the minor boy was slit with a sharp weapon, while no evidence of abuse was found.

The family of the deceased boy demand the police to arrest the accused involved in the murder.