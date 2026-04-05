‘731’ movie review: Chinese inmates endure the horrors of WWII 

The Chinese historical thriller 731, directed by Zhao Linshan, attempts to turn one of history’s darkest chapters into a gripping horror-war narrative. While the film is visually ambitious and emotionally intense in parts, its execution ultimately falls short.

Set during the final years of the Second Sino-Japanese War, the film explores the atrocities linked to Unit 731, a covert biological and chemical warfare division led by Shiro Ishii.

The story follows a Chinese hustler (played by Wu Jiang) who is captured and taken to a facility in occupied Manchuria, where he becomes entangled in the horrors of human experimentation.

The film blends historical detail with stylised, at times excessive, cinematic elements. It portrays the brutality of wartime experiments while attempting to inject emotional depth through moments of human suffering and moral conflict.

However, the narrative is often disjointed, moving between multiple timelines and characters without clear structure.

Despite its strong subject matter, 731 struggles with pacing and coherence. The script—credited to Zhao and a large team of co-writers—overloads the story with subplots and perspectives, including scenes from the Japanese leadership’s viewpoint. While these elements aim to broaden the narrative scope, they often dilute its impact.

Visually, the film features elaborate production design, though some settings appear anachronistically modern, undermining historical authenticity. Symbolic scenes and stylistic choices add ambition but occasionally feel out of place.

The performances are committed, particularly in portraying the moral complexity and brutality of the era. However, the film’s graphic depiction of violence and suffering may be difficult for some viewers.

While 731 cannot be dismissed outright due to its bold attempt to confront a sensitive historical subject, its uneven storytelling and excessive length limit its effectiveness. The film serves more as a reminder of a grim historical reality than as a successful cinematic experience.