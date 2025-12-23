Asim Azhar raves over Hania Amir, Bilal Abbas chemistry in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Asim Azhar is celebrating a major career milestone while showering praise on the team behind Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, including its lead stars Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas Khan.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer took to his Instagram handle on Monday to announce that the drama’s original soundtrack – a collaboration with Sabri Sisters – has climbed to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Pakistan chart. It is also Asim’s first song to secure the No. 1 spot on the platform’s national chart.

Sharing a video of himself performing the emotional track by a fireside, Asim expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response.

Asim also applauded the drama’s cast and crew, singling out Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas for their on-screen chemistry.

Tagging the actors, along with directors Musaddiq Malek and Nadeem Baig and ARY Digital, he wrote, “You guys have outdone yourself.”

“I can say this on behalf of the whole world, that ayra-kamyar moment had us all in our feels. cant wait to see what unfolds next,” the singer gushed.

The praise has reignited chatter among fans, as Asim and Hania have recently fueled rekindle speculation with subtle online interactions.

The two were previously romantically linked between 2018 and 2020, before going their separate ways.

Asim Azhar later got engaged to influencer Merub Ali, though the singer confirmed earlier this year that the engagement had ended.