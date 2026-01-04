Sadie Sink reflects on emotional first day on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Sadie Sink has shared a heartfelt memory from the early days of filming Stranger Things, recalling the moment she first felt accepted by the cast.

In an interview with Elle Australia, the 23-year-old actress looked back on her childhood experience on the hit series, which she joined at the age of 14.

Sadie Sink said the memory was prompted by a recent conversation with her mother, during which they revisited old footage from her first day on set.

She recalled watching a video in which the cast were dancing together in the makeup trailer, with the boys dressed in Ghostbusters costumes while she wore a Michael Myers outfit from Halloween. A song by Tears for Fears played in the background as the group celebrated what marked her first day of filming.

Sadie Sink said revisiting the footage proved deeply emotional, as it brought back memories of the nerves she felt at the time.

Despite joining an already close-knit group, she said the warmth and support she received from her co-stars helped ease her fears.

She admitted that as a teenager, she worried about whether she would fit in with the cast, but said watching the video now reassured her that she did.

Describing the moment as “precious”, Sadie Sink said the experience remains one of her most cherished memories from the show’s early days.