76pc Pakistanis to accept elections results: Ipsos survey

ISLAMABAD: Around 76 percent of Pakistanis would accept the general elections 2024 results, while seven percent expressed reservations over the same, ARY News reported citing Ipsos survey.

As per a pulse survey conducted by Ipsos related to the General Elections 2024 scheduled to be held on February 8, the majority of Pakistanis are committed to the continuation of the democratic system and electoral process. The ratio of those who did not vote is 17 percent.

As per survey, 77 percent of rural people and 74 percent of urban people said that they would have no objection over the results. There better ratio of people believing transparency of the elections and acceptance of the results was reported from rural areas.

Similarly, 79 percent people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 78 percent in Punjab said that they would accept the results. In Balochistan 63 percent, 74 percent in Sindh and 53 percent people in Islamabad would have no reservations on the elections’ results.

It is pertinent to mention here that the much anticipated general elections in Pakistan are going to take place on February 8, 2024. Here’s a step-by-step guideline to cast your vote and exercise your constitutional right.

The first step is to find out the polling station where you will cast your vote and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s SMS service has made it more convenient for the voter.

Text your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300 and make sure to type all the digits without dashes or dashes.

Upon sending your CNIC number, you will receive a block code, serial number, and name of the region.

Bringing your CNIC to the polling place is most important part of the voting process as it is impossible to cast your vote without your CNIC and even the photocopies are not allowed for casting vote.