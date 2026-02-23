79th BAFTA Awards: Emma Stone comes under public microscope

Emma Stone came under public scrutiny after her appearance at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

In the latest news, Emma Stone made a chic appearance at the BAFTAs without anticipating an online backlash.

The 37-year-old donned a black dress, exposing her mid-rib at the red carpet of the prestigious event. However, the online community were quick to notice an apparent change in her body weight and called out the transformation to be unhealthy.

Stars descended on London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 79th British Academy Film Awards, with the trend for risque and backless outfits taking centre stage.

One of the Instagram users questioned on the platform: “Why are all the girlies in Hollywood using Ozempic, even when they DO NOT need it?”

Another netizen expressed their concerns for the Hollywood A-list star: “I love her, but am worried that she’s too thin.”

Meanwhile, a third admirer pointed out the influence of celebrities losing excessive body weight, writing: “Nothing womanly about this look!! Not healthy for younger fans tbh.”

While fans speculate on the use of Ozempic, the actress has yet to address the rumours of her body transformation.

Stone was nominated for best actress for her role in Bugonia, braved the February weather in a daring black dress, featuring a halterneck, a keyhole cut-out and a daring backless design.