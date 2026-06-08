79th Tony Awards 2026: Complete winner list

The 79th Annual Tony Awards, one of the greatest Tony telecasts in recent memory, were presented June 7 at Radio City Music Hall and broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The biggest award winners of the evening were Schmigadoon!, based on the TV series of the same name, and Bess Wohl’s Liberation for, respectively, Best Musical and Best Play. The former continues at the Nederlander, while Wohl’s drama, which also won the Pulitzer Prize, ended its limited engagement earlier in the season.

Picking up Best Revival of a Play and Best Revival of a Musical were Death of a Salesman and Ragtime, the latter having started its life as part of New York City Center’s 2024-2025 season. Death of a Salesman was actually the big winner of the evening, taking a total of six Tonys, the most of any production of the season.

Giant‘s John Lithgow and Oedipus‘ Lesley Manville earned the Tonys for Best Actor and Actress in a Play; both were similarly honored with Oliviers for their roles in the plays’ London productions.

In the top musical acting categories, Best Actor and Actress in a Musical went to Ragtime co-stars Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy for their powerful performances as, respectively, Coalhouse Walker Jr. and Mother.

The CBS portion of the evening began on a high, literally, with Grammy-winning host Pink descending from the air dressed as Peter Pan and offering portions of songs from that family favorite as well as Les Misérables and Wicked. She was joined by former Tony host, Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, and subsequently by most everyone from the Broadway season for a rousing rendition of “Lady Marmalade” with lyrics rewritten for the occasion by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick.

The performance was simply thrilling, and the spectacular belting by the host and many of Broadway’s finest should have satisfied the most discerning musical fan out there and that energy continued to pulse throughout the evening with exciting performances from all of the nominated musicals and musical revivals as well as exhilarating tributes to The Book of Mormon, celebrating the show’s 15th anniversary, and Chicago, celebrating its 30th! The latter featured astounding vocals from both Alex Newell and host Pink, again demonstrating the evening was a feast for belting fans.

Incoming Evita star Rachel Zegler also shone with a rendition of “What I Did for Love” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ground-breaking A Chorus Line. And, Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. lent his rich vocals to “Without You” from Jonathan Larson’s Rent during the In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to the irreplaceable theatre artists lost within the past year.

The first part of the evening, The Tony Awards: Act One, was hosted by Tony winner Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess and broadcast on Pluto.