7th PATS Exercise-2024 concludes at Kharian Garrison

RAWALPINDI: The seventh Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was concluded at Kharian Garrison with an impressive Closing Ceremony.

In a press statement issued here, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir graced the occasion as the chief guest on the occasion.

Seven teams from the Pakistan Army and 15 from friendly countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Srilanka, Thailand and Turkiye participated in the exercise.

Azerbaijan, China, Germany, Indonesia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar witnessed the exercise as observers.

“The 60 hours rigorous Patrolling Exercise aimed at enhancing combat skills through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants of the forum,” the ISPR added.

The exercise was conducted from 25 to 27 February in the semi-mountainous terrain of Punjab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for friendly countries.

While addressing the ceremony, the COAS appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, physical and mental endurance, and high morale displayed during various stages of the exercise.

General Syed Asim Munir reiterated mutual learning during such exercises and highlighted that PATS is the right forum, which appropriately combines professional military skills and tactical acumen of all participating soldiers fostering much-needed team spirit in the face of the evolving character of war.

In the end, the COAS distributed awards to individuals and teams. The international observers and Defence Attachés of participating countries also attended the ceremony and appreciated its professional conduct.

Earlier on arrival, General Syed Asim Munir was received by Commander Mangla Corps.