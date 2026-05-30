KARACHI: Robbers looted a family in a heist after entering a house on the pretext of asking for sacrificial meat on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Dastagir No. 9, Karachi, ARY News reported.

The muggers made off with 15,000 US dollars, a substantial amount of Pakistani currency, and 17 to 18 tolas of gold.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged at the Joharabad police station.

According to the complainant, the robbers barged into the house and held both the family members and the butchers hostage.

“We were busy sacrificing the animal in our garage when suddenly the doorbell rang, and the housemaid opened the door,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

Once inside, the suspects held the family at gunpoint. Later, they also forced the butchers inside and held them hostage as well. The muggers then broke into a wardrobe and amassed $15,000 USD, Pakistani currency, and 17 to 18 tolas of gold.

CCTV footage of the suspects fleeing the scene has surfaced. In the footage, two of the robbers can be seen guarding the house from the outside while the crime was being committed.

In total, eight robbers were involved in the heist; six conducted the robbery inside the house, while two kept watch outside.