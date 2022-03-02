8-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Punjab’s Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by ferocious dogs in Punjab’s Bhakkar district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the city’s suburban area of Barkatwala.

Eight-year-old Abdul Razzaq was returning home from his school when a pack of savage dogs assaulted him, leaving him severely injured.

According to sources at the hospital where he was shifted, the victim died of dog bites on the spot.

Last month, a 12-year-old boy died after being bitten by dogs in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district which is also the home town of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The seven-grade student, Mubashir, was attacked by six stary dogs at a school in DG Khan.

The boy was rushed to DHQ hospital by locals on a motorcycle where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

