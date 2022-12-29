801 dead, 8,442 wounded in devastating floods: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said Thursday that the province is going through a difficult time after the devastating floods, ARY News reported.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefed the statistics of flood disasters today. Several provinces were hit by devastating floods this year, bringing disasters to Sindh, especially Dadu.

He said that overall 801 persons lost their lives, 8,442 got injured. The deceased persons included 339 children and 151 women, whereas, the floods and rainfall destroyed 2,087,186 houses.

The provincial government distributed 873,000 tents among the flood victims, 3,775,560 mosquito nets, 2,425,318 ration bags and 1,411,416 blankets during the relief activities.

Last week, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had fixed three days from Monday to Wednesday — for discussion on an out-of-turn adjournment motion to discuss the havoc wreaked by the floods.

The Sindh Assembly began a discussion on Monday on the devastation caused by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods and the relief activities in the province with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah opening the debate.

The CM further added that said that 436,435 cattle were killed and crops on 3,777,272 acres were destroyed. Besides, he said that 8,463km of 860 roads and 165 bridges were damaged, adding that road sector losses were estimated at Rs111 billion.

