’81 industries shut down in 5 years due to electricity crisis’

The Sindh Assembly was on Monday informed that 81 industrial units, including 10 textile mills and five sugar mills, have shut down over the past five years due to the persistent electricity crisis.

In response to queries from lawmakers, Parliamentary Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Ali Ahmed, told the house that the provincial government is extending cooperation to industrialists.

However, Leader of Opposition Ali Khurshidi expressed dissatisfaction with the responses, seeking information on the number of industrial units closed and new ones established between 2018 and 2023. Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani intervened, clarifying that the question pertained to the labor department.

Ahmed reported that 6,856 industrial units remain operational across the province, with 915 new units established. Among the closed units are 10 textile mills and a cement factory.

Provincial Narcotics Law Passed

The assembly unanimously approved the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances Bill, 2024, aiming to regulate narcotics, synthetic drugs, and psychotropic substances.

The amended bill allows narcotics control officers to conduct searches and arrests without warrants, granting them the power to break open doors and remove obstacles during raids.

As per the new amendment, officers must be of at least inspector rank to conduct searches and arrests. Authorised officers can arrest individuals suspected of committing offenses under the Act. The law also regulates substances such as ice, meth, crystal, ecstasy, and molly.