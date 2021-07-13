81 women killed for honour in Punjab: PA adjournment motion

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Zehra Naqvi on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly (PA) over the killings of 81 women for honour across the province in the ongoing year, ARY News reported.

81 women across Punjab have lost their lives over honour and the administration has failed to control the rising incidents, the adjournment motion read.

MPA Naqvi in her motion submitted in the Punjab Assembly further said 62 out of 178 accused named in the honour killing cases are absconders and police have failed to round them up.

Out of 81 killings of women in Punjab, the highest number was reported in the Gujranwala region, where 17 females lost their lives, the motion stated.

12 women in Faisalabad, 11 in Multan, 10 in Bahawalpur region, 5 in Lahore, eight in Sargodha region, six in DG Khan, four in Rawalpindi and 2 women in Sahiwal regions were killed over honour.

The adjournment motion has urged the authorities to take concrete steps for safeguarding the lives of females and control the increasing number of honour killings in the province.