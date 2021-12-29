Bollywood’s ’83’ termed ‘biggest theatrical disaster’

Despite lauding reviews, Bollywood’s re-telling of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory ’83’ was declared to be the ‘biggest theatrical disaster‘.

Recently released, Bollywood biopic of celebrated Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, ’83’ featuring zealous actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has bombed at the box office.

#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing… DAY-WISE DATA IN NEXT TWEET… pic.twitter.com/KXEZTbywXA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

Despite the raving reviews from critics, Kabir Khan directorial starring the real-life superhit couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has failed to create an impact with its box office collections and has been announced as the ‘biggest theatrical disaster’ of recent times by an Indian publication.

The highly-anticipated biopic of Indian cricket legend fails to live up to expectations and had the worst opening with a total collection of just INR 11.96 crores on the first day, and a total of just INR 45 crore over the debut weekend.

Ranveer Singh starrer that released on December 24, was made with a grand budget of 280 crores and could only manage to score INR 52 crores in total until Monday.

As per the movie analysts, the biopic that required the opening of INR 150 crore, failed the goal and is not expected to pick any further following the orders of closure of cinemas from the Indian government in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

As per the report from an Indian platform, “a large chunk of Ranveer Singh’s fee was pending and now he may have to let it go to counter some of the losses the film is facing”.

