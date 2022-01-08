’83’ suffers ‘biggest loss ever’ in history of Indian cinema

Ranveer Singh starrer, cricketer Kapil Dev’s biopic movie ’83’ suffered a bigger loss than the 2015 disaster ‘Bombay Velvet’, following its failure to create an impact at Box Office.

Kabir Khan’s directorial sports drama with real-life star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, despite lauding reviews of critics, failed to bring the audience to cinemas, resulting in miserable box office collections.

#83TheFilm Suffers Biggest Loss Ever In Hindi Film Historyhttps://t.co/gLvNgB2Rwo — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) January 6, 2022

As per the reports of an Indian publication, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ will suffer the biggest loss ever in the history of Hindi cinema as it had failed the unwanted records of 2015 release ‘Bombay Velvet’ which incurred losses of around 70 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 released rom-com ‘Zero’ was also at the top of the list of Indian cinema’s duds, but the film has said to cover the costs, ignoring the remuneration for the lead actor, being the producer of the big-budget movie.

#83TheFilm had a poor second week…Film minted Rs 1.12 Cr and Rs 1.08 Cr on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. BUDGET= Rs 260 Cr

NETT= Rs 97 Cr

GROSS= Rs 115.48 Cr

OVERSEAS= Rs 56.45 Cr

Rs 171.93 Cr WORLDWIDE in 2 Weeks

Theatrical Verdict: DISASTER pic.twitter.com/2WGCSm8eMl — The Box Office (@theboxoffice_45) January 7, 2022

However, with its mega-production budget being 260-270 crores, sports biopic is to entail a loss of around 80 crores.

Apart from the gross collection of 80 crores approx from theatres across the world, there is a deal of 50 crores with Star and Hotstar for satellite and digital rights, while another 30 crores will be coming from a deal with streaming giant Netflix for digital rights.

Music and regional satellite deal will bank another 20 crores for the movie, accounting for the total recovery to 180 crores.

