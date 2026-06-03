Amazon’s Ring Hit With $5M Class-Action Over ‘Familiar Faces’ AI Scanning

Amazon’s Ring is back in the hot seat. A Virginia man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit accusing the company of secretly collecting facial recognition data from millions of Americans — including delivery drivers, canvassers, and even kids selling cookies — without their consent.

The suit, filed Monday, June 2, 2026 in Seattle federal court, centers on “Familiar Faces,” an optional Ring feature that uses AI to scan and remember faces that appear in front of doorbell cameras. When a recognized person returns, the system can tag them by name in notifications.

But plaintiff Charles Sigwalt says the feature doesn’t just recognize friends and family — it captures and stores biometric data from anyone who walks past a Ring camera.

“Millions of other Americans passed by a Ring security camera and unknowingly had their facial recognition information collected,” the complaint states. “Those affected did not consent to have their privacy rights violated at the entrance way.” Sigwalt is seeking at least $5 million in damages for the class.

How ‘Familiar Faces’ Works — and Why Critics Are Alarmed

Ring says the feature is off by default and only scans faces to match them with profiles the device owner creates. But privacy advocates argue that’s not enough. The camera still processes every face in frame, including passersby, delivery workers, and guests who never opted in.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flagged the same concern in 2025, noting Ring has “no policies to secure consent from individuals subject to its FRT” and “no process for such individuals to control their biometric data”. Delivery drivers — including Amazon’s own — are especially exposed, their faces potentially scanned and stored every time they drop off a package.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation warns the tool could violate state biometric privacy laws that require affirmative consent before running face recognition.

Ring’s Long History of Privacy Headaches

Amazon bought Ring for $1 billion in 2018, and controversies have followed since:

2023 FTC Settlement: Ring paid $5.8 million after the FTC found employees and contractors had unrestricted access to customer videos. One employee spied on female customers in bedrooms and bathrooms.

Super Bowl Backlash: In February 2026, Ring advertised a feature to find lost dogs by tapping its neighborhood camera network. Critics said it could enable whole-neighborhood surveillance.

Law Enforcement Ties: Ring ended a partnership with Flock Safety, which runs license plate readers for police, after privacy pushback. Sen. Markey has repeatedly questioned Ring’s data sharing with police, including DHS.

Amazon declined to comment on the new lawsuit.

What’s Next

The case could test whether opt-in features still violate privacy if they process data from people who never opted in. Biometric laws in Illinois, Texas, and other states require explicit consent before collecting face scans. If Sigwalt wins class-action status, “millions of other Americans” could be included.